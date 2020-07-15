Sacramento County urges public to call 311 to report violators of COVID-19 protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Sacramento County with 6,100 cases Wednesday, up 3,000 from since the middle of June, according to the county’s Department of Health Services.

“We’ve gone from 2,000 total cases in the first 18 to 19 weeks to 1,000 a week right now. So it’s a significant increase in the number of cases,” explained Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

Beilenson told FOX40 there are some businesses who are supposed to be closed, which may still be operating.

“I think that it’s a real minority of the entities that are not behaving well,” Beilenson said. “I’d say five to 10 entities in the county that have three or more complaints about them.”

Beilenson said the county is relying on the general public to report others.

“We would encourage people to report to 311,” said Beilenson. “The message to them is that we will find you.”

Beilenson said violators will just be getting a warning for now but in the near future, the county’s enforcement could be more severe.

“I think within a couple of weeks we’ll have made a decision,” said Beilenson. “We’re going to be having meetings internally in the county to decide how we should handle it.”

Businesses violating safety protocols are not the only ones the county wants the public to report on. Beilenson said athletic conditioning is OK but actual athletic games could be a real problem.

“That is exactly how the disease is spread,” explained Beilenson. “You know, if you have 25 teenagers playing touch football without masks on top of each other. You’re going to have spread of the disease if anyone is infected.”

If you see a business that shouldn’t be open or a large group gathering, calling 311 is the best tool to let the county’s health department know.

The county said about 98% of people are following the mask guidelines and remaining safe.