Sacramento County uses Halloween-themed campaign to combat new virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Halloween just 30 days away, the public health department is hoping to turn Sacramento County orange by then.

Currently, the county is in the red reopening tier. That’s why over the next few weeks those in Sacramento County will see stickers saying “Turn Sacramento Orange” all over the place.

Health services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson explains in order to do that the county must go from having four to seven daily new cases of the virus per 100,000 to having one to three new cases.

“Very, very doable,” Beilenson told FOX40.

While everyone has heard it before, Beilenson says people just need to keep doing three things.

“Masks when you’re indoors except at home, second is social distancing 6 feet or more and third, no indoor gatherings with people outside of your household bubble,” Beilenson said.

The county is spreading the message by handing out pamphlets and stickers to groups across the county.

“We’re going to try to get it out in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Antelope Business Community District Executive Director Chris Evans.

Evans is picking around 800 up for the ABCD, believing even the small reminder will help.

“Just getting the information in front of people so when they come through the door and they see this door clean sticker in there, it just keeps it front and center of mind,” Evans said.

Evans says getting into orange by Halloween would really help his members’ businesses.

“If our businesses can help us get to orange and then get us to the next level where we can all reopen, we’ll be better off for everybody,” Evans said.

As for Halloween itself, Beilenson says trick-or-treating could still happen, but it’ll have to happen outside on porches and driveways, not within doorways.

He adds being in orange would greatly increase capacity restrictions, perhaps allowing more Halloween celebrations to occur from a distance.

“We have guidance on Halloween it’s obviously not the same kind of holiday as Memorial Day or Labor Day where you tend to have gatherings,” Beilenson said.

The county is still strongly discouraging any Halloween parties. They’re also recommending making the mask a part of your Halloween costume.