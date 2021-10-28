Sacramento County vaccination clinics for younger children could start opening their doors soon

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — If national and state approval comes through, Sacramento County could start opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics to younger children as early as Nov. 8.

County public health officials discussed Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in a media briefing Thursday, saying the county is awaiting final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. Advisors for the Food and Drug Administration already overwhelmingly supported the move.

State and local officials have said the U.S. and California could get the go-ahead as early as late next week.

Rachel Allen, the county’s immunization program manager, told reporters the rollout for this COVID-19 vaccine will look different because of the younger age of the patients, as well as the difference in packaging and dilution when compared to the vaccines for adults.

“For this vaccine, the manufacturer did some dose-ranging studies and found that doing one-third of the adult vaccine resulted in very good immune responses,” Dr. Dean Blumberg explained in an interview with FOX40. Dr. Blumberg is the chief and professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Allen said that means staff will need to be trained in advance of the rollout.

California public health officials will work with schools to start setting up clinics once the vaccine is approved and shipped to the county, which Allen said could start coming in next week.