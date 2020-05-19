Sacramento County votes to move forward into ‘Phase 2B’ of reopening; now awaiting state’s approval

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County supervisors unanimously voted to move forward into Phase 2B of Governor Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan.

Monday, Newsom announced he’s relaxing some of the guidelines for businesses to reopen.

Under the new guidelines, Sacramento County officials believe they meet all the criteria to move forward.

County officials will send their agreed upon attestation to the state and wait for approval.

If approved, many Sacramento County businesses will be able to cater to more customers just in time for Memorial Weekend.

Restaurants will be awarded temporary permits that will allow them to use parking and outdoor areas for temporary seating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some retail spaces will be allowed to reopen to customers as long as they limit the number of people inside shops. Masks will be required for both employees and customers.

The county is still trying to determine if shopping malls and swap meets would be able to open under Phase 2B.

Gatherings of any size – including inviting people to your home – is still not allowed.

It’s has been two months to the day since Sacramento County implemented the stay-at-home order.

The current health order is set to expire on Friday, May 22. Under Phase 2B, the health order would be extended and amended.

Details on the extended order are expected Thursday.