Sacramento County weighs fines for businesses that break COVID-19 protocols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Sacramento County continues to cope with increasing COVID-19 cases, health officials are now considering an urgency ordinance for business owners who break the rules.

If this ordinance is approved, gym owners, restaurant owners, and bars serving guests indoors could face fines.

“They should have been doing that for a while now, then maybe we would not have backed down a tier. Who knows, though?” said Nick Vasilas, manager of Zocalo Midtown.

Bartender Elizabeth Bowman agreed: “I think it’s just poor management from the beginning. I don’t see why we should be in this situation that we’re having a second tier flare up again.”

Earlier this week, an increasing number of COVID-19 cases forced the county back down to the most restrictive tier, purple, which meant no more indoor dining.

“[We’re] playing like this defensive game on how do you accommodate your guests?” Vasilas said.

The county’s public health department told FOX40 that officials are now developing an urgency ordinance, which may mean fines and citations for business owners who serve customers indoors and violate social distancing orders. They have been looking at ordinances that other counties have passed as examples.

“As far as we’re concerned, we play by the rules,” Vasilas said, adding his restaurant has been working to keep staff and guests safe.

While Vasilas understands the county’s latest move, it’s “a little upsetting, but I get it,” he said.

A potential fine may be hard on businesses trying to stay financially afloat, though.

“You’re now going to hit a struggling business with a fine when they’re just trying to maintain,” Vasilas added.

Bowman hopes that if this ordinance is passed, it will mean getting through this part of the pandemic faster.

“The new goal would be just to make this tier like as quick as possible,” she said.

The county says it could take weeks until an ordinance is drafted, and then it would have to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.