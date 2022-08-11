SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Carmichael that led to at least one death, Sacramento Metro Fire told FOX40.

A spokesperson from Metro Fire told FOX40 that the man’s body recovered from the fire was “unrecognizable.” The fire has seen been knocked down.

The fire happened at a house in the 5008 block of El Camino Avenue and Metro Fire said that no additional homes are damaged.

A video shared with FOX40 shows fire crews fighting flames that spread in an alley, burning a white truck and a telephone pole.

Officials said some power lines are down, according to a tweet from Metro Fire.

“SMUD has been expedited and arrived,” Metro Fire tweeted.