(KTXL) — One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Rio Linda on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol officers were investigating an unrelated traffic accident around 3 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted to investigate and that deputies found the victim in the driveway of a residence near 8th Street and U Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies “pulled the body to safety while they called out residents from that house” and attempted life-saving measures.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the shooting may have been a result of a family dispute.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people inside the residence were detained. The sheriff’s office did not say if the person that was arrested was one of the two originally detained.