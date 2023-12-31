(FOX40.COM) — A 10-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting another 10-year-old with his father’s gun in Sacramento.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a call of a shooting on the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive. Upon arrival, deputies said they found an unresponsive juvenile in the middle of the parking lot who was bleeding from his head and neck. Officials said he was shot.

Initial reports from witnesses stated that the victim was 13-14 years old, however, he was identified by medical personnel to be 10 years old. Deputies reportedly began life-saving efforts, including CPR, until Sacramento Metro Fire Department arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies the people responsible for the shooting ran into a nearby apartment. Deputies said they called out all individuals from that apartment and detained everyone inside, including a man, his 10-year-old son, and another juvenile.

Deputies said the detained 10-year-old allegedly went to his father’s vehicle to get him cigarettes. He then took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun. He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment.

Officials said the gun was found in a nearby trashcan, where deputies suspect the father tried to dispose of it. Detectives confirmed that the father was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. The recovered firearm was also reported stolen in 2017, according to law enforcement.

SCSO arrested the 10-year-old boy under suspicion of murder and transported him to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. The father was arrested and transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail under suspicion of several felony firearm-related charges, child endangerment, and accessory after the fact. Davis is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2024.