(KTXL) — Eleven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said three of the people had major injuries while the rest of the were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. One juvenile was involved, but was not injured.

Before 2:30 p.m., the CHP said a two-vehicle broadside accident occurred on Twin Cities Road, east of Interstate 5 and caused delays on the road in both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The northbound I-5 ramp was shutdown and one-way traffic control was in effect on Twin Cities Road.

After 4 p.m., the CHP said all lanes were back open. About 30 minutes later, the CHP said the onramp from Twin Cities Road is also open.

The CHP reported no fatalities and DUI is not suspected in the crash.