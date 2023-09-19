(FOX40.COM) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after riding a scooter into an intersection in Antelope Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, around 10:30 p.m., Nathan Gebreamlak was riding on the sidewalk of Don Julio Boulevard.

The CHP said that the teenager entered the road “for an unknown reason” in front of a 2014 Range Rover headed north through the intersection of Don Julio Boulevard and Poker Lane.

According to the CHP, the 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died sometime later.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District confirmed that Gebreamlak was enrolled with the district and released a statement.

Nathan was a student of ours and a member of the Antelope community. Student tragedies are absolutely heart-wrenching and remind all of us how truly fragile and precious life is. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Gebreamlak family during this time of sorrow. Roseville Joint Union High School District

CHP does not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.