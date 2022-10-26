ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen.

A caller then told deputies that they had video of two separate incidences where the subject entered the caller’s property. The first video showed the subject harming a cat and the second video showed the subject stealing a different cat, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, deputies said they arrested Colin Lendewig, 18, and he is facing charges for cruelty to animals and petty theft. He was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.