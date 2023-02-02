(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in a July 2022 fire that destroyed the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant, according to the River Delta Fire District.

Rolly “Brian” Byrd was the second arrest made in connection to this fire. In September Wyatt Tripp was arrested as a suspect of the fire.

Following Tripp’s arrest Byrd was named as a second suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Isleton area restaurant rested on the shores of the Mokelumne River before it caught fire on July 6, 2022.