(FOX40.COM) — Three people are injured after a shooting inside a KFC restaurant in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred before 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the KFC location in the area of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said there’s possibly three adult suspects, who all allegedly fled in different directions after the shooting.

All three of the victims are adults, one of whom is a KFC employee, the sheriff’s office said. None of the victims have life-threatening injuries.