(KTXL) — Nearly two-dozen units were evacuated in the Arden-Arcade area on Friday morning as a two-alarm fire threatened an apartment complex, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

When crews arrived at the complex around 7:30 a.m., they found three units fully engulfed in flames and began calling for the other 21 units to begin evacuating.

Crews conducted a simultaneous effort to knock down the fire inside the apartments and create ventilation locations in the roof, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire said that moderate winds increased the activity of the flames and caused a challenge for crews.

No one was injured by the fire, but five people have been displaced and are getting assistance from Red Cross.