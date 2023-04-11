(KTXL) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a mail carrier in North Highlands.

On March 27 at around 1:15 p.m., a mail carrier was robbed near the 4200 block of Oberon Avenue.

The United States Postal Inspection Service described the alleged robber as a white man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and Jordan basketball shoes.

The robber reportedly left the scene heading east, toward a white Toyota Corolla. He then got into the passenger’s seat and left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement,” and reference case 4003172.