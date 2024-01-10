(FOX40.COM) — A collision in the North Sacramento area on Wednesday morning has left six people injured, according to the Metro Fire of Sacramento.

•Video Above: Travel Delays and School Closures as Storm Moves over the Sierra

According to Metro Fire, the collision occurred in the area of Connie Drive and Marconi Avenue.

Marconi Avenue from the eastbound off-ramp to Kenwood Street has been closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Of the six injured patients, three are in critical condition and three others refused transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Marconi Ave is closed from the eastbound off-ramp to Kenwood Street. Officers on scene of a vehicle collision. Use alternate routes.