RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 60-year-old man out for a ride on an electric bicycle was assaulted in Rancho Cordova Monday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sacramento Metro Fire and the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the area of the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive after receiving reports of a man on a bicycle being hit by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

However, after arriving, first responders determined that the man had been assaulted by another person with an unknown weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Almost two hours later, sheriff’s officials received a call from a community member that reported a missing family member who had left for a bicycle ride and had not returned.

Sheriff’s officials determined that the family member was the victim of the assault, which occurred near the victim’s home.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in grave condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from Rancho Cordova that originally responded to the scene interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday morning, the Cordova Lane Center was locked down for approximately 20 minutes as detectives searched for more clues.

Sheriff’s officials said that they are searching for the suspect, but did not provide a description of the person.