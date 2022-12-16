(KTXL) — Crews with the Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a fully-involved house fire in North Highlands Friday morning where a 8-month-old was saved from the flames, according to the fire authority.

At 5:45 a.m., Metro Fire shared on social media that they were on scene of a working house fire in North Highlands where “heavy fire” could be seen from the rear of the home.

Crews learned that the family of five, including an 8-month-old child, safely evacuated the home thanks to their smoke detectors alerting them.

The fire was quickly knocked down and crews will remain on scene to locate and extinguish any remaining flames.

Images from Metro Fire show the blackened interior of the home and what remains of the families kitchen.

A large smoke column can also be seen as at least three fire engines and their crews work to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.