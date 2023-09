Vallejo Police Department is investigating the cause of a collision that killed a juvenile on Sept. 1.

(FOX40.COM) — Drivers in the Citrus Heights area are being advised to expect a three-to-four-hour road closure along westbound Greenback Lane due to an accident, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The closure will be between Arcadia Drive to Sunrise Boulevard.

There will also be a closure at the eastbound turn pockets into the Citrus Heights Centre between Sunrise Boulevard and Arcadia Drive.

The cause of the accident and the condition of those involved are unknown at this time.