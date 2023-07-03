(KTXL) — Sacramento County officials are reminding people there’s no alcohol allowed on the river during the Fourth of July.

The alcohol ban began on Saturday and will continue through the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

According to Sacramento County Regional Parks, alcohol is prohibited along the American River between Hazel and Howe Avenue and at Sherman Island, which is all under the jurisdiction of Sacramento County Regional Parks.

The alcohol ban includes open and closed containers. County officials also remind the public that glass beverages are illegal along the parkway year-round.

Officials also implement the alcohol ban on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

When the alcohol ban isn’t in effect, visitors to the American River Parkway can consume or possess alcohol in certain areas.

Still, alcohol is permanently banned at the following locations year-round:

•The bluffs near Old Fair Oaks Bridge

•The El Manto river access

•Sarah Court river access

•Paradise Beach recreation areas

•Discovery Park

•Tiscornia Beach

•Sutter’s Landing

4th of July safety measures

Officials put several rules in place for the Fourth of July, including using or possessing illegal and safe and sane legal fireworks in all county regional parks.

Using illegal fireworks within the American River Parkway could result in a $10,000 fine, officials say.

Open fire fires are not allowed, but barbecuing is allowed in designated areas, officials said.

“Sacramento County wants to remind residents to add safety measures to their Independence Day activities to ensure that these celebrations remain fun,” the county wrote on its website. “Whether your holiday fun includes outdoor time at a park, swimming, grilling, or fireworks, here are a few tips to ensure you, your family members and neighbors have a safe and happy holiday.”