(FOX40.COM) — One woman who law enforcement believes to be homeless was shot behind a grocery store in Antelope on Tuesday.

At around 2:40 p.m. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting on Antelope Road and Watt Avenue behind Foodmaxx. They discovered a woman who sustained one gunshot. Deputies say her injuries were non-life threatening and she is expected to survive.

“Right now we’ve got very limited information so we’re really asking the community to come out with anything you’ve got,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi. “We don’t have a suspect description, much less a vehicle or anything else.”

Officials say the woman couldn’t speak and suspect she was a “transient who was hanging out behind the store.”

“We don’t know if this stemmed from an argument or if it was random or something more illicit than that,” Gandhi said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.