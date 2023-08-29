(FOX40.COM) — An Amazon truck was stolen in Sacramento County and officials are searching for several suspects Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was stolen in the area of Dewey Blvd. and Iowa Ave., in an area of the county surrounded on three sides by the city of Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office said the theft happened just after 12:30 p.m. and that officials were searching for seven or eight men who are considered suspects.

The CHP said the truck has been recovered and that several packages were taken.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.