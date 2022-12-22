(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP.

The deputy’s vehicle, a fully marked patrol vehicle, was struck by a white Mazda 3, driven by a 19-year-old, who had run the red light at the intersection. Three other people were also inside the vehicle.

CHP said that the driver of Mazda was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver would later die of his injuries at 6:07 a.m. in the hospital.

The other passengers were also not wearing seat belts and had injuries ranging from minor to major, according to CHP.

The deputy was take to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries, according to CHP.