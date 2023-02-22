(KTXL) — An apartment fire in the Arden-Arcade area left more than a dozen people, including children, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The 15 adults and three children are from eight units in the complex. Seven of the units sustained smoke or water damage and one unit is a total loss, according to Metro Fire.

– Video above: Man dies after being shot by police

Videos shared by Metro Fire show thick, black smoke coming out of the second floor of a two-story apartment complex.

The apartment complex is located in the 4000 block of Marconi Ave.

The Red Cross has begun providing assistance, Metro Fire said.

“The challenge will be restoring individual utility services so people can re-occupy their units,” Metro Fire said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.