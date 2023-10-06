(FOX40.COM) — A teacher at Arden Middle School who provided his students with alcohol, marijuana, and sex toys was sentenced on Friday.

While working as a teacher Glenn Alejandrino was a teacher spent time with his students outside of school without other adult supervision, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. On many occasions, he invited students to his house and provided them with alcohol and marijuana.

Alejandrino also allowed his students to engage in sexual intercourse at his house. On at least 20 occasions, Alejandrino reportedly provided one student with a sex toy and directed that student to perform sex acts on themselves. The student was 13 to 14 years old when this occurred.

On Sept. 8 the former teacher pled to two counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and one count of communicating with a minor for purposes of engaging in lewd behavior.

Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jack reported that Judge Kenneth Brody sentenced Alejandro to five years in state prison and required him to register as a sex offender for life.