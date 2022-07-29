SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta Arden on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones was found in the city of Sacramento at around 5 a.m. and was taken into custody at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Jones is “known to law enforcement” due to a series of felony cases dating back to 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that Jones faces a single charge of attempted murder and has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on August 2, according to the sheriff’s office.