(FOX40.COM) — A suspect has been arrested in the homicide of a 37-year-old man that took place along Gerber Road on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives determined that Richard Bradford, 60, is the main suspect in the murder of Joshua Rash.

At 4 p.m. that day, deputies responded to the 8200 block of Gerber Road and were led by witnesses to a canal where they found Rash unresponsive.

Rash was later pronounced deceased by Sacramento Metro Fire.

Detectives arrested Bradford on Oct. 10 and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is facing charges of murder and is ineligible for bail.