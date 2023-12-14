(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Dec. 13 deadly shooting in North Highlands.

Deputies arrested Jarrell Triplet was arrested on Thursday morning in the Sacramento area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said a report came in around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a fight involving around 30 people in the street near Georgia Drive and Canary Way.

At one point in the confrontation, one person was fatally shot, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies began the investigation, witnesses were interviewed, some of whom may have been involved in the fighting group.

The agency said people in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes during the initial part of its search. All residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.