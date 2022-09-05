SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were arrested after a collaborative investigation with Bank of America Corporate Security.

The investigation focused on illegal skimming and the high volume number of “cash out” sequences that occur at ATM machines “near the beginning of each month when EBT accounts are funded by the State of California.”

The three subjects were observed “using similar techniques and tactics to fraudulently obtain US currency” through four separate banking systems, according to the news release.

Manteca Police Department officers were alerted of the crime and were able to detain all three suspects. Hi-Tech Crimes detectives then arrived on the scene and arrested them. Detectives served a search warrant and found more evidence of the crime located at various locations.

According to the news release, all three suspects are being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony counts of Conspiracy to Use Forged Credit Cards.