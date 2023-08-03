(FOX40.COM) — A nine-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl Thursday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the baby is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

The overdose occurred at an apartment complex on Elkhorn Boulevard.

According to the California Department of Public Health, 5,961 died from fentanyl overdoses in California in 2021 including 223 in Sacramento County.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.