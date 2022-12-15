(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance from the Folsom Police Department’s SWAT and served a search warrant at the residence.

Upon a search of the home, police said a rifle and handgun were located, along with ballistic armor and evidence of narcotics sales.

The suspect was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges, according to police.