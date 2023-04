Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

(KTXL) — A body was found floating in the Folsom Slough Canal in Rancho Cordova on Wednesday morning, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The body was found by an unknown person near White Rock Road, who then notified staff at a nearby Starbucks of a person floating “in the river.”

The person then left before first responders arrived. Fire officials are still looking for the person who took the photo of the body.

This is a developing story.