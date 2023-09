(FOX40.COM) — A body was pulled from the American River Thursday morning near Watt Avenue and La Riviera Drive, according to the Sacramento Fire Dept.

The Dept. said a person traveling on a bike near the Watt Avenue bridge spotted the body floating in the water and reported it around 9 a.m.

The Dept. said the body was determined to be an adult man and that the coroner was called to take the body away.