(KTXL) — A person’s body was recovered from the American River Wednesday afternoon, according to Sacramento County Regional Parks.

A spokesperson with SCRP said that the body was reported by a park visitor shortly after 12 p.m. near the Two Rivers Bike Trail, which runs along the south side of the river, north of Richards Blvd.

The body did not have “obvious signs” of trauma and there was no information regarding how long it had been in the water, the spokesperson said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.