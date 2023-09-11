(FOX40.COM) — Bradshaw Animal Shelter is hosting a free dog clinic later this month in North Highlands.

The clinic is taking place on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freedom Park in the McClellan Park area.

The shelter said the clinic will offer the following services:

•Free vaccinations (DAPP and rabies)

•Microchips

•ID tags

•Collars

•Deworming

•Flea prevention

•Treatment of some minor medical issues

According to the animal shelter, pre-registration is not required and the event is available for low-income and unhoused residents in Sacramento County.

Dogs are required to be on a leash and puppies must be in carriers or open boxes to prevent exposure to parvo on the ground, the shelter said.

The shelter said parvo shots are also free at the clinic and existing vet records are helpful, but they’re not needed for the free services.

The animal shelter said it regularly organizes monthly clinics, which are held at the beginning of every month as soon as details are finalized. The shelter said it tries to service as many areas in Sacramento County as possible, and that it is working on organizing a clinic for cats.