(FOX40.COM) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats for two weeks in October.

According to the Sacramento County animal shelter, adoption fees will be waived from Sunday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 15, which came about because of a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for its Empty the Shelters program.

“We are thrilled to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation for this wonderful adoption event,” Bradshaw Animal Shelter Director Annette Bedsworth said in a statement. “Our goal is to find loving homes for as many pets as possible.”

Those interested in adopting dogs or cats can view the available pets online.

Adopting a pet during the two weeks includes spay and neuter surgery, microchipping, vaccinations, and a one-year pet license for Sacramento County residents.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, is open for adoption Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The shelter has extended hours on Wednesday evenings from noon until 6 p.m. The shelter is closed on Mondays.