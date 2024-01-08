(FOX40.COM) — An animal shelter in Sacramento County announced that it is ‘flooded with dogs’ and over the housing capacity limit by nearly 100 dogs.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is reportedly built to house 150 canines, however, the facility currently has 251 dogs.

“We are over capacity and completely out of kennel space,” the shelter said in a social media post. “We need your help.”

To prevent dogs from being euthanized, Bradshaw Animal Shelter said it will waive adoption fees from Tuesday through Saturday. Adoption comes with neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, microchipping and a one-year license for Sacramento County residents. For more information call 916-268-7387 or visit the shelter at 3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento.