(KTXL) — Adoption fees for dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be waived for 12 hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sacramento County said.

The shelter is “critically full,” which prompted the Adopt-a-Thon event. All fees will be waived from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sacramento County said the adoptions will include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, up-to-date vaccinations and a 1-year license for Sacramento County residents.

Residents can visit the shelter’s website to see which pets are available. According to the county, the site updates every 30 minutes.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Rd.