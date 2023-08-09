(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Department of Transportation (SACDOT) will

close a portion of Bradshaw Road starting Aug 14 through the 18th to assist Central California Traction (CCT) Railroad with railroad and street maintenance, reports say.

All lanes of Bradshaw Road will be closed to traffic as CCT Railroad adjusts the tracks that cross Bradshaw near Rogers Road.

Detour signs will be posted for northbound traffic at Vintage Park, and for southbound traffic at Gerber Road, according to a SACDOT press release.

For more information visit sacdot.saccounty.net.