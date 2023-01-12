(KTXL) — Cal Expo is now serving as an evacuation shelter and weather respite center for those who need it, Sacramento County said.

The county said it is using its partnerships with the City of Sacramento, 211 Sacramento, and community-based outreach organizations to help those who do not have a shelter to protect them from the weather.

-Video Above: Wilton residents allowed back but some still without power

For people under evacuation, cots, blankets, water, snacks, and crates for pets are being provided.

The shelter and respite center is located at 1600 Exposition Blvd., Building 8.

Another atmospheric river will bring more wet weather on Friday. The moderate to heavy rain that is expected will renew flooding concerns in Northern California.

There will be a possibility of thunderstorms, which brings with them lightning and gusty winds.