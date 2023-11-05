(FOX40.COM) — Traffic has been impacted in Sacramento County as California Highway Patrol officers and Sacramento County deputies complete an investigation, according to Caltrans and the sheriff’s office.
Eastbound I-80 approaching Greenback Lane is the area most impacted. Traffic is backed up from there to Watt Avenue, Caltrans said.
The matter under investigation has not been made clear, but according to Metro Fire, two patients were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The fire agency said that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional details at a later time.
Caltrans added that the area should be avoided and that an update will be provided when it is reopened.