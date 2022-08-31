ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire and CHP North Sacramento are currently investigating a fatal crash where a vehicle crashed into a home, according to Metro Fire.

The collision occurred on Zachis Way around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Antelope, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire said that a person from inside the home, who is presumed dead, is still trapped under the vehicle and that fire personnel are working to get them out from under the truck.

It is believed that the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to Metro Fire.

This is a developing story.