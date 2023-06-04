(KTXL) — A Sacramento County family were left with a shock on Sunday morning after a Toyota sedan drove through a wall in their house and into their kitchen, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

– Video above: One person killed after CA-99 crash in Galt

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

The car went through the home at around 5:30 a.m. and did not result in any injuries to the family inside the home.

Law enforcement believe the driver may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.