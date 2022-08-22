ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the vehicle had been in the water for “some time” and no occupants were found inside the car.

The California Highway Patrol is coordinating to remove the vehicle from the water and fire officials have cleared the scene.