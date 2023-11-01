(FOX40.COM) — A crash involving seven vehicles on the Highway 50 offramp at Sunrise Blvd. in Rancho Cordova impacted traffic on the eastbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento Metro Fire said they received a call about the crash at 4:25 p.m., and Caltrans advised that several lanes were blocked.

By 6 p.m., the crash site had been cleared, Metro Fire said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Toyota Tacoma was speeding when he veered his truck to the right, which sideswiped a Subaru Forester in the next lane. CHP said that the impact caused the driver to lose control, which caused the truck to leave the road and travel up an embankment on the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp.

While traveling up the off-ramp, the Tacoma struck a Toyota 4-runner, which caused both cars to turn over, CHP said. The agency added that a Toyota Corolla, Subaru Outback, Toyota Camry, and a Toyota Tundra were all struck by the Tacoma or the 4-runner in the aftermath of the initial crash.

The driver of the 4-runner, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injures. Meanwhile, the driver of the Tacoma sustained minor injuries, but CHP said he was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries occurred.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in this crash.