(KTXL) — A car was left suspended on a guide wire temporarily along one of SacRT’s rail lines on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole. The car then got stuck on a light rail guide wire.

There were two people in the car, and neither was injured.

The car was removed from the area soon after the crash.

According to SacRT, there was a service disruption between the Sunrise and Historic Folsom stations of the Gold Line, with a bus bridge in place between those two stations.