SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said a caregiver caught on video abusing a child with cerebral palsy pleaded no contest in court.

Edgar Burgion, a licensed vocational nurse, was one of the people responsible for caring for a 13-year-old with cerebral palsy. The victim needed 24-hour care and was highly reliant on other people, including Burgion, the DA said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video from November 2021, however, showed Burgion punching, violently lifting and throwing the 13-year-old child onto their bed. The DA said the abuse led to multiple injuries.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Burgion the following month. At the time of his arrest, he was facing six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of attempted offense because of a disability.

On Friday, Burgion pleaded no contest to two counts of felony child abuse. He will be sentenced on Oct. 14. He faces a sentence of three years and four months.