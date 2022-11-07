CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial building in Carmichael caught fire early Monday morning, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The fire department said crews were battling the fire at a club for recovering alcoholics on Gibbons Drive around 2:40 a.m.

According to fire officials, the building sustained “major damage” and part of the roof collapsed.

“They’re going to need a new roof,” Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn said. “The inside of the structure was fairly well preserved but there was extensive damage to the roof. “

The fire department also said the building was not occupied at the time and no injuries were reported.