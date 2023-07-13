(KTXL) — A Carmichael man was arrested in Roseville on Tuesday in connection to a March murder in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

On March 20, officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive where they located a deceased man in an apartment building.

After conducting their initial investigation, officers determined their suspect to be Joshua Zell Brisbane, 30, of Carmichael.

On Tuesday, Brisbane was located in Roseville and arrested by officers from the Roseville Police Department and Sacramento County Probation.

Brisbane has been booked into the Sacramento County jail and is facing charges of homicide.