SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino.

On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility.

The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway in Elk Grove and features 2,000 slot machines, 80 tables, and 17 planned restaurants and bars.

The new casino was originally supposed to open in September, which at the time was considered ahead of schedule.

Sky River Casino is the closest gambling spot for residents in the city of Sacramento and its reach also includes West Sacramento, Arden-Arcade, Davis, and Rancho Cordova.

For people driving to Sky River from Sacramento, the distance is approximately 24 minutes or 17.9 miles.

As for other tribal casinos in the Sacramento region, here is how far you’ll have to drive from the city of Sacramento.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — 35.9 miles, 36 minutes

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland opened its doors on October 2019 and has over 1,500 slot machines, 57 table games and 169 luxurious hotel rooms and suites.

Recently, the casino opened its new music and entertainment venue in June with Maroon 5 as the first performers. Since the venue made its debut with Maroon 5, the venue has hosted multiple music and comedy acts. The venue is also made to host MMA and boxing fights, charity events and trade shows.

The casino is located off Highway 65 on 3317 Forty Mile Road in Wheatland.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort — 27.1 miles, 36 minutes

Thunder Valley, a 270,000-square-foot facility, in Lincoln has become a popular spot in the area, as its casino features 3,500 slot machines, 100 table games, a live poker room for tournaments, and a bingo room that holds up to 800 players.

For those who aren’t interested in gambling, Thunder Valley features a spa, 18 restaurants and bars including a poolside bar at its resort. Its hotel is 17 stories with 408 rooms including 40 suites.

Thunder Valley is located off Highway 65 on 1200 Athens Venue in Lincoln.

Red Hawk Casino — 37.3 miles, 39 minutes

The Red Hawk Casino, located off Highway 50 at 1 Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville, features over 2,500 slots ranging from one penny to $25. The casino also features table games and multiple restaurants and bars.

Unlike other tribal casinos in the area, Red Hawk doesn’t have a resort attached to its casino, but there are multiple hotels nearby, according to its website.

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort — 51.3 miles, 1 hour, 7 minutes

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, located at 12222 New York Ranch Road in Jackson in Amador County, features over 1,700 slot machines and 32 table games.

As for the casino’s resort, Jackson Rancheria features 86 rooms and people can also stay overnight at its nearby RV park.

Cache Creek Casino Resort — 46.4 miles, 53 minutes

Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks in the Capay Valley in Yolo County. The casino originally opened as a bingo hall in the mid-1980s and has since become a 400,000-square-foot resort.

According to its website, Cache Creek has over 2,300 slot machines, multiple table games, and a lounge. Its resort features the Yocha Dehe Golf Club, which features 18 holes, a spa, pools along with 459 rooms and suites in its hotel.

The casino and resort is located of Highway 16 at 14455 CA-16 in Brooks.

Harrah’s Northern California — 51.9 miles, 1 hour

Another casino in Amador County, Harrah’s Northern California is located at 4640 Coal Mine Road in Ione.

The casino floor features 950 slot machines and 20 table games, but attendees will need to book a hotel nearby. According to the casino’s website, there are multiple nearby hotels for an overnight stay.

For Caesars Reward members, you can earn redeem points at the Harrah’s Northern California location.

Non-tribal Casinos

There are also multiple non-tribal casinos in the Sacramento area. These facilities don’t include slot machines.

Here is where they’re located:

Capitol Casino, 411 North Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811

Stones Gambling Hall, 6510 Antelope Road, Citrus Heights, Ca 95621

Parkwest Casino Lodi, 1800 South Cherokee Lane, Lodi, Ca 95240

Parkwest Casino — Lotus, 6010 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, Ca, 95824

Parkwest Casino Cordova, 2801 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, Ca, 95670